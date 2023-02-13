Cancer to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Always Remain Insecure in Their Relationships

Trust, as the saying goes, is one of the most vital pillars of any relationship. Any relationship or bond devoid of faith will shatter into smithereens in a very short time. Trust issues have the potential to destroy the relationship by escalating the feelings of possessiveness, uncertainty, and infidelity, further making both partners writhe in disguise. From endless fights to infinite frustration, insecurities in a love affair can take the path of spying while enhancing the extremes of diverse commitment issues. Not everyone is toxic or notorious to linger on insecurity in their relationships.

1. Cancer

Cancer is the most vulnerable sign on the zodiacal wheel. People with this zodiac sign expect a lot from their partners because of their tendency to make imaginative and surreal scenarios in their heads. Their intense and passionate side keeps them in the panic of a breakup, so they constantly hold up big emotional insecurities. Once they fall in love, they make their whole lives revolve around their partner. They keenly observe every footstep of their partner.

2. Leo

Though Leo-born individuals are known for their career-oriented and strong persona, their vulnerability boils up once they enter a relationship. They start witnessing every stride of their partner from the bottom of their heart and overlook rationalism. Too much love drags them on the path of insecurity, escalating anger and pain. They oversee the red signals in their relationship.

3. Aries

Impulsive, spontaneous, and passionate are the terms that describe an Aries. They are interested in the process of chasing and making decisions randomly without giving much thought. They majorly face insecurities in their long-term relationship as they are always low on trust. They double-question every verse of their partner. Once they find that something about their partner’s attitude is off-the-rack, they scrutinize and over-analyze every aspect by prying.

4. Scorpio

Known for their mysterious and obsessive side, Scorpions love with all their heart. But once they analyze the enigmatic activities of their partner, their insecurity effervesces and will go beyond the limits to unfold the truth. Their very secretive persona keeps every clandestine concealed in their heart, and they turn out to be vengeful once they get hurt.

From prying to taking revenge, some zodiac signs can go to any depth to quench their insecure nature. In the process, they may end up causing excruciating pain to their beloved.