Cancer to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Ease Their Heartache by Helping Others

"Every time your heart is broken, a doorway cracks open to a world full of new beginnings, new opportunities," said Patti Roberts. Well, some star signs see the wisdom in her words, for whenever they’re dealing with a broken heart, they decide to take time to give back to their community in the interim.

Indeed, they vow to uplift others at a time when they may not be able to experience joy themselves due to being emotionally hurt. They put in some hard work to help others thrive by working with nonprofits and associating themselves with community-building projects to make the world a better place as they heal from the pain of a breakup. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Aries

Aries natives are independent, progressive, and unconventional. While undergoing tough times in life, they take some time to heal their hurt feelings after a loss in love. Nonetheless, they soon like to dedicate themselves to aiding others as a coping mechanism. Plus, unbeknownst to most people, Aries is a star sign who adores creativity.

This makes them particularly passionate about volunteering for organizations that use new technology to affect environmental change. Having said that, when they’re hurting over a broken heart, they’d consider working for the betterment of all living beings. Right from signing up to clean up beaches to building manmade coral reefs for fish, Aries would willingly do it all.

Cancer

Cancer individuals are intelligent, spiritual, and empathetic. They are quite romantic in love, but when it goes unreciprocated, they tend to withdraw into their shell. Nevertheless, these people have a unique ability to find it in their hearts to aid others while nursing their hurt feelings. So, they choose to heal their pain with volunteer work for those in need rather than being in despair.

They would thrive in teaching children to play music or by helping them express their imaginative side through painting. At the end of the day, these Crabs (the symbol of Cancer) are tenacious, so they may even start a nonprofit or volunteer organization. After all, they excel in planning and executing their objectives and are passionate about philanthropy as a means to heal themselves and others.

Scorpio

Most Scorpios are quite hurt by betrayals in love. They do their best to overcome the pain once they can see what's truly going on behind the veil of a messy breakup and then find a way to fix their heart. But while they’re broken-hearted, they like to channel their pain into something positive. They may volunteer to help sick animals at a local veterinary hospital or cook meals at the soup kitchen for people who suffer from malnourishment.

These Scorpios are fearless, open-minded, and willing to go the extra mile to bring change. So, they bring peace and tranquility to everyone they meet, often without even realizing it. Indeed, their ability to fight for others, eventually makes them overcome the pain of losing their bond with their ex.

Gemini

Gemini are curious souls who like learning things in life by seeing the truth for themselves, experiencing things firsthand, and being molded by different cultures. In fact, a Gemini is known to find contentment in assisting others, especially when they are feeling blue or tending to a broken heart.

This makes them good candidates for working with children in programs to benefit their education. They may lead with kindness, and their love of teaching will serve as motivation for their mentees. Moreover, some Geminis also thrive when they’re hosting a foreign exchange student or volunteering with the Peace Corps.

The above-mentioned star signs are compassionate creatures who thoroughly comprehend the value of their contributions to the world. Rather than shielding themselves from their loved ones while nursing their broken hearts, they choose to make a positive impact in others’ lives!

