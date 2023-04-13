Cancer to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Hesitate to Take a Stand for Themselves

Self-assured people typically recognize and accept who they are and feel content about themselves. After all, good self-esteem governs a person's opinion of and feelings toward who they are and what they do. And standing up or supporting yourself not only exhibits your self-confidence but is also a life-saving skill that can protect you from getting trapped in the worst scenarios of life. You may end up being embarrassed, uncomfortable, or even locked into dangerous situations without this ability. However, some signs find it challenging to be self-assured or speak up for themselves. Right from people-pleasing natures to the fear of rejection, there could be several factors that hamper their confidence and self-support. In fact, negative experiences from the past could also be a potential reason for such weak behavior. Over time, it can build resentment as they have been unwilling to meet their own needs. Check out the list of sun signs who may be the nicest people you know, but they are often too afraid to take a stand for themselves.

1. Cancer

Being ruled by the moon has a huge effect on Cancer’s ever-changing phases. A Cancerian’s emotional state of mind is the key reason for their weak mindset. Yet, this water sign devotes all its life to pleasing people by prioritizing their needs, so speaking up for themselves is never an option for this zodiac sign. By neglecting themselves, they try to keep people around them happy, so they find it challenging to think objectively about their requirements. Their nurturing nature consequently, peels away all their confidence, and they act hesitant to stand for themselves. Even so, they are strong advocates for anyone else in their life who needs a cheerleader or supporter.

2. Libra

Librans' sense of self-worth may suffer if they experience a lot of grief or hurt as children. Librans are also highly terrified by the idea of getting rejected. They love living a life that is abounded with balance. But as soon as they lose balance in their life, their uncertainties take a toll on their vulnerability, which becomes a prominent reason for their weakness. Without a perfect balance, their fears of being excluded always float atop, soaking all their self-confidence. These actions could start a vicious cycle that further undermines one's confidence, so they rarely stand up for themselves. Another reason why they fail to ask for whatever they need is that they do not like to rock the boat. They will happily go along with things someone else wants just because they do not want to make a nuisance.

3. Gemini

Geminis love their social circle and do not want to lose it at any cost. For this reason, people with this zodiac sign possess people-pleasing attributes. Offending someone is something they can’t afford, so they always live up to the expectations of their friends. Moreover, Gemini may make bad decisions, avoid conflict, or withdraw into their shell if they feel inadequate in comparison with their peers. Because of this cycle, they keep taking unbalanced decisions and lose control of their own life, adding up to a shackled self-confidence. If Gemini has difficulty, they will not protest if everyone else manages to put up with it. They will suffer in silence.

4. Scorpio

The extreme vulnerability and poor past experiences of a Scorpio keep them deprived of self-assurance. Scorpios with poor self-esteem may be confident about a particular talent or aptitude of theirs but yet have a negative opinion of themselves. Frequent criticism by their peers can also undermine their self-esteem and promote negative self-talk. So, once they start loving someone, they begin to over-trust and share every little secret of theirs with them. Because of this, they undergo hurt, sorrow, and misery, which often make them fragile. Since they do not admire confrontation, they never express what’s bothering them and keep living up to the hopes of their near and dear ones.

Self-esteem and confidence can change over time; however, if people have prolonged low self-esteem or confidence, they can be perpetually unfulfilled in life. After all, low self-esteem may have early roots. If a person does not experience joy, affection, and supportive relationships during their early years, they may not believe they have value or inner worth. If you know someone who just can’t take charge of their own life or sees themselves as less worthy, always get in touch with them and try to motivate them to be transparent and authentic with themselves.

