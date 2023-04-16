Cancer to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Let Their Stress Break Their Relationship

Falling in love is one of the most amazing feelings in life. When two people fall for each other, a beautiful saga of togetherness follows as they build their lives together. But not every relationship may have a happy ending; some tend to break up due to unavoidable situations. For some people, stress itself becomes a key factor in the decline of a union, as it makes it difficult for people to control their actions. When one of the lovebirds becomes unimaginably stressed, they are likely to make impulsive choices or behave unreasonably that can irk their partner. Their stress can manifest in a variety of ways, such as picking fights, withdrawing emotionally, or becoming overly critical of their partner. To know more, check out these 4 zodiac signs who let their stress sabotage their relationship.

1. Cancer

The emotional complexity of Cancerians can definitely work against them under pressure. When they feel overwhelmed with several tasks, they usually undergo a lot of mood swings. In fact, their interactions with other people become strained as they can seem sulky and morose without any reason. But moody crabs may not know how to regulate their emotions as easily. If they find themselves stressed out, they mostly distance themselves from their partners rather than confronting them and retreat into a cocoon to block out the world. This can be dramatic behavior which can be damaging to their relationship and lead to its untimely end.

2. Virgo

Virgos live on holding onto their problems until they are exhausted in an effort to achieve perfection. And if they find it challenging to release those worries through a creative outlet like a hobby, they feel stressed. This usually impacts their mental health which, in turn, somewhere impacts the relationships around them. They like to be great at everything they do. But if they cannot complete the task at hand, they struggle. And the impact of it is seen in their relationship because they would also give up quality time with their boo to head to the office. Work means everything to them, so they don't mind putting their companion on the sidelines for the time being.

3. Scorpio

Scorpios are intense beings who watch their bae’s every move. Since they are exceptionally observant, none of their crush’s flaws can be hidden for long. In fact, any insecurity of their partner frequently stresses out the Scorpio because they are constantly looking for honesty and certainty in their relationships. They may struggle to coexist peacefully with their partner because of their highly attentive nature. They may feel insecure, which may frequently cause them to sabotage their relationships. They may accuse their mate of cheating, or flirting with their coworkers, even when there is no basis for it. Although they may fall profoundly in love, they find it hard to let go and fully commit to a relationship because of a feeling of unpredictability with their love interest.

4. Libra

Even though they are happy-go-lucky people, Librans, too, have tense moments in life. They are usually creatures of habit and have a schedule they like to maintain in all things. This is one of the reasons why stress will surely build up for Libra whenever something seems out of the ordinary. When under pressure, they find it difficult to express their sentiments and emotions in words and typically go into complete chaos. They fight with themselves over whether to express their emotions to their partner or not, and the conflict over this decision makes it hard for them to connect with their partner and communicate. As a result, their relationship suffers.

It is quite likely that for most folks, stress is a normal aspect of life. A lot of star signs can learn that it can be dealt with in constructive ways. Seeking treatment from a therapist or other mental health expert may be beneficial if you discover that your stress is negatively affecting your relationship. They can help you in gaining coping mechanisms. These will help you manage your stress and strengthen your bond with your bae.

