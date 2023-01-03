Cancer To Scorpio: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Never Forgive And Hold Hard Feelings Forever

Letting on a grudge and moving on is not everyone’s cup of tea. While some people forget and forgive too easily, some are unwilling to move on from the hurt and keep holding those harsh feelings forever. Such souls are extremely sentimental, so they are reluctant to forgive those people who offend them. Besides, once their trust is broken, they won’t even prefer talking to that person and keep the agony of infidelity in their heart till their very last breath.

1. Cancer

Cancer is a water sign which means they are extremely sensitive and emotional as compared to other star signs. These souls experience hurt on a deeper level and are unable to move on from it. Once someone lets them down, they will constantly think about it and hurt themselves with the pain.

2. Capricorn

Followers of living a life that is free of clutter, mess, and stress, Capricorns will chop you off from their life if you deceit them in any way. They won’t even listen to your side of the story and will never hesitate to breach ties with you.

3. Taurus

Taureans are stubborn and innocent beings who are hard-core abiders of loyalty. Once they start building their trust in someone, they want complete transparency and faithfulness from their side. And if they sense a string of infidelity, they will embrace their stiff feelings and won’t ever let go of the pain of treachery.

4. Scorpio

Be it love or hate, Scorpio is yet another water sign who believes in swearing things wholeheartedly. They will walk on any route to be with you, but if you hurt them, they will go to any extent to make you suffer. Individuals with this sign are incapable of forgetting the hurt. So they quench those hard feelings forever.

Forgiving people who tricked you into wronging is certainly not an easy task. While some people hold innate forgiving power, the aforementioned zodiac signs can't figure out a way to let go of the feeling of resentment.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.