Cancer to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Suppress Their Pain After Breakup

A breakup indeed triggers a wide range of emotions. While some people tend to express these emotions, some just prefer to keep the pain inside themselves while suppressing their feelings. They may see bottling up their emotions as a way to cope and move on from their state of heartbreak. Or these people may be trying to put on a strong front because they are afraid of being judged. They may do so because they don't wish to appear weak or avoid upsetting themselves or others further.

Check out these 4 zodiac signs who tend to suppress their pain after a breakup.

1. Cancer

Cancerians, just like crabs, have hard exteriors to shield themselves from harm. However, they often fail to address their true feelings and the anguish of heartbreak in the process of cocooning themselves into a safer side. This happens in an attempt to escape from reality, which typically hurts them in the long run. Although they may appear strong and capable of ending a relationship, those repressed sentiments eventually surface, making it difficult for them to handle future relationships.

2. Leo

This Leo sign does its best to repress its suffering to maintain its sense of self and pride. No matter how severely a breakup affects them, they quickly retain their dynamic and powerful personality. They repress their feelings wishing to keep their low block hidden from sight because it might cast doubt on the lion's reputation for being a fierce spirit.

3. Libra

When a relationship ends, Libras tend to bury a lot of their pain inside them, which they may try to cover up by calm behaviors like spending time with loved ones or occupying their minds with a different activity. Instead of initiating communication after a breakup, Libras will bottle up their emotions. It is undoubtedly their way of masking their more vulnerable side.

4. Scorpio

Scorpios don't just find it hard to trust people; they also make it difficult for others to understand their minds. They tend to exhibit extra care when voicing their sentiments. Even after a breakup, they choose to hide their pain to keep their intense personalities intact. While they may appear calm, controlled, and composed on the surface, their inner selves reveal a different tale. They are often going through a jilted feeling and secretly sulking and overcomplicating things in their head.

The inability to fully process their feelings can make the healing process for these zodiac signs more difficult. Therefore, it is generally considered healthier to process emotions in a healthy way, such as through therapy, talking to friends and family, or engaging in activities that promote self-care and well-being.

ALSO READ: Here's The Truth About Gemini Man and Cancer Woman Compatibility

Advertisement

Understanding the Compatibility Between a Leo Man and Taurus Woman

8 Negative Traits of a Scorpio You Should Be Aware of