Cancer to Scorpio: Top 5 Zodiac Signs Who Are Prone to Getting Hurt Easily

While some people wear their hearts on their sleeves to progress in life, the natives of these zodiac signs display heightened emotional responses. What might seem like a minor issue to others can rob them of their peace of mind. They often struggle with attachment issues and feel deeply hurt when their feelings are not reciprocated. These zodiac signs have a reputation for retaining the victim mentality and believing that the world will take advantage of them.

Zodiac Signs Who Are Deeply Affected by How Others Perceive Them

1. Cancer

Being a lunar sign, Cancers are highly emotional and sensitive beings. They struggle with setting boundaries, and as a result, they end up feeling helpless. The natives of this water sign cling to negative emotions and feel that the world is out to get them. They can even become defensive when it comes to protecting their feelings.

2. Aquarius

Aquarians are celebrated for their progressive thinking and humanitarian approaches. However, despite putting up a tough face, they are quite vulnerable to criticism. They don’t like having their opinions challenged. The natives of this air sign value relationships and get deeply wounded when they are betrayed by someone they deeply trust. When hurt, they tend to cocoon themselves and process their emotions in their own way.

3. Libra

As admirers of balance and harmony, Libras display a strong aversion to confrontations. They often keep their feelings to themselves in order to steer clear of disputes and end up struggling with internal conflict. The natives of this air sign go out of their way for people close to them. But when their efforts are not returned, they feel dejected and miserable. They have a reputation for pitying themselves and often seek validation from others, and when they are not reassured, they end up feeling miserable.

4. Scorpio

Scorpio is another zodiac sign that is vulnerable to both positive and negative emotions. As a result, they are deeply affected by past hurts. The residents of this water sign are tender-hearted and can hold onto grudges and resentments. Because of their secretive nature, they refuse to share their feelings with anyone and often don’t know how to cope with their feelings.

5. Pisces

Pisceans are empaths who struggle with conveying their feelings. They can be quite thin-skinned and often feel that people will take advantage of their goodwill. They fear being misunderstood and often don’t speak up about their feelings and emotions. The natives of this water sign prefer to detach themselves from situations that might drain their energy and seek solace in an imaginary world.

The above-mentioned zodiac signs are prone to anxiety. They let past hurts dictate their emotions. Moreover, these individuals let their over-sensitivity sabotage their personal and professional relationships and their mental health. They end up feeling overwhelmed and often display emotional outbursts.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.