Cancer to Scorpio: Top 5 Zodiac Signs Who Tend to Dwell in the Past

While most people believe in forgiving and forgetting, the natives of these zodiac signs have a difficult time forgetting the past. Be it reminiscing the good hold days, or holding onto age-old grudges, they cling onto memories. They have a hard time accepting changes. The past is a safe space for them where they don’t have to face the present challenges. However, their obsession over toxic experiences often leads to low self-esteem.

Zodiac Signs Who Find It Hard to Get Over the Past

1. Cancer

Cancers are highly sentimental, which makes them receptive to feeling all kinds of emotions deeply. Being the natives of a water sign, guided by the moon, cancers are volatile. They hold onto past experiences, both positive and negative. They tend to be family-oriented, which leads to them being nostalgic. They often ponder over what could have been if things happened differently. They find it hard to let go of what hurt them and don’t easily forgive.

2. Scorpio

Scorpios are loyal individuals, who feel emotions intensely. As a result, the natives of this water sign don't get over past traumas easily. To make things worse, they are quite secretive, and keep what’s bothering them to themselves, instead of sharing it with those who care. Scorpios are closed off and deal with their problem on their own, which might make them feel alone in the vast world. They are known to hold grudges and struggle with forgiving, even when years have passed.

3. Virgo

As the natives of an earth sign, Virgos are deeply affected by their past. They tend to overthink a lot and get fixated on negative experiences. They display stubbornness and cling to the past. Sometimes, they stay committed to their ex-partners even after the breakup, which sabotages their present relationships. They are overly critical of themselves and others. Unless they receive a proper closure, they are unable to move forward in life.

4. Capricorn

Capricorns are true-hearted, which is why they take everything personally. While the natives of this zodiac sign are known for having a charming personality, they will not hesitate to cut people off if they upset them. On the one hand, they have a magnetic personality that draws people towards them, on the other, they are prideful individuals who won’t hesitate to push people away and hold resentment against them forever. Their tendency to live in the past often ruins their present.

5. Taurus

The natives of this earth sign can be quite tenacious. They are prone to nostalgia and resist new experiences. They muse over past achievements and revisit the good old days over and over again. These individuals appreciate stability and find comfort in what they are familiar with. As a result, they have a hard time embracing fresh encounters.

For the above-mentioned zodiac signs, nostalgia is a coping mechanism that helps them escape current adversities. They have difficulty forgetting past hurts and unsettled traumas of the past continue to haunt them. They can’t accept that they can’t change the past and it’s best to let go of resentments.

