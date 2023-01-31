Cancer to Taurus: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Only Date to Binge on Good Food

A first date is an excellent place to begin a courtship. Hence, some may worry about what to say and if they look attractive enough. But some zodiac signs have a carefree mindset and do not care if the circumstance would be awkward. Their motive is not always getting to know their mate, for these signs are more focused on the food. In fact, on a date with these individuals, their lover may often feel ignored because they are so obsessed with the meal that the conversation could take a backseat.

If you're shocked to see a Gemini on this list, you shouldn't be. Remember that this flirty star sign has a dual personality. A Gemini's problem is that they can't remain with one individual for an extended period. Hence, they like to focus on their sole true love – the food.

2. Leo

Lions may ace the art of seduction, but they are also closeted foodies. Every date means an excellent opportunity to taste novel cuisine. They have a lengthy list of dishes they are keen on trying and a list of establishments on their bucket list. However, they are opposed to dating non-foodies and wish to align themselves with mates who also adore food.

3. Cancer

Cancer prefers to eat at a quiet bistro over a crowded pub. People who eat small portions of meals on a date do not impress them. They like several courses of gourmet meals and prefer to go on a second date only if their date is a culinary genius who would consider cooking for them.

4. Taurus

Taureans famously dabble in the newest food fads. At a restaurant, they may come across as hangry while they eagerly await their meal. Taurus is picky, so they would avoid partners who forbade them from relishing their meals and had them focus on romance instead.

If you are romancing one of the succeeding zodiac signs, you can eat without bothering about smudges or food accidents. They would happily enjoy any meal with you and keep dating you as long as the food was divine.