Cancer to Taurus: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Rely on Colleagues to Get Ahead in Their Careers

Most employees find great support and encouragement in their colleagues. It can come in handy when the office hours are long and the work is overwhelming. However, be careful if you have coworkers born under the following star signs, for they may seem harmless, but at their core, they are conniving and look out only for themselves. If you find yourself in a challenging circumstance at work, these star signs would be reluctant to support you or come to your rescue. But they would expect your aid whenever they have a coveted professional goal.

1. Cancer

Cancerians may be infamous for being sensitive, but they actually have definite professional objectives and a ruthless energy to pursue them. They excel at building a work network, where coworkers can feel like they can rely on the Cancerian. Therefore, they easily help Cancer scale the corporate ladder.

2. Gemini

Gemini can be manipulative when they wish to utilize their superb scheming abilities to get ahead in their careers. They will go to any lengths to join the ideal group of influential peers or have the company management indebted to them. They would even work out in a gym with their sociable coworkers who can later help them in their careers.

3. Taurus

Taureans are skilled experts in the delicate art of flattery and can pick up on minor details about their colleagues that help them stroke their egos. Eventually, they would ask their work buddies to refer them for a position at another company.

4. Scorpio

You need to keep an eye out for any Scorpio coworkers. They can seem to exhibit a genuine interest in their team members' well-being, but be selfishly looking out for themselves the whole time. They often gravitate toward superiors who are influential and bad-mouth colleagues to come across as the most hardworking team members.

These signs excel at developing deep friendships and connections in every office they enter that benefit them in the long run. They never lose sight of their ruthless quest for professional success.