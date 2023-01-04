Cancer To Virgo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Always Suspect Their Partner Is Cheating

In a world where everyone is sliding into each other’s DMs, having secret Reddit accounts and a Finsta, trust can seem like a facet that exists merely in a utopian world. Yet, some partners have a propensity to be honest as the sun, while others have the ability to be deeply mistrustful of their partners. When you are in love, after getting to know someone intimately, you probably trust them with your life. But these star signs always suspect their partner is cheating.

This water sign will never be content unless they know they can always control their partner on some level. They are exceedingly insecure. Hence, they won't listen to reason if they suspect their bae is cheating. This makes dating them difficult because you constantly have to provide them with an explanation for your actions.

2. Virgo

Because they can never really trust anyone else but themselves and their family, Virgo has a troublesome dynamic with their lovers. They are never satisfied with their justifications and are constantly doubtful of their intentions. They frequently check your phone. If angered, they may ask you to cut flirty friends out of your life, so that they can be sure you won’t cheat on them.

3. Sagittarius

The skeptical Sag is notorious for sneakily stalking their spouse. While the wealthier Sagittarians may hire a private detective to catch you cheating, most of them may tail you themselves after a fight to reassure themselves of your fidelity.

4. Capricorn

Even if they are less likely to gaslight you, this earth sign can threaten to harm themselves if they suspect you of infidelity. They get fits of rage where they can burst into tears if they presume you would leave them for someone better.

Most people can eventually reach a point in their relationship where they fully trust each other, but these shady star signs rarely do so. They are deeply scared because they feel that their spouse may betray them.