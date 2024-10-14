Cancer to Virgo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Count on Their Siblings to Help Raise Their Kids

At a time when they’re learning to be nurturing young parents, some star signs believe that counting on their siblings to help out from time to time can be a blessing. In their eyes, every form of childcare has an upside and a downside. Yet, rather than looking for an efficient nanny or night nurse, they rely on their siblings to assist them in caring for their little ones.

They find it the most trustworthy and reliable arrangement that gives them lots of peace of mind. After all, they know their child is loved by their brothers or sisters and will be okay when they get back from work or even some errands. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Cancer

Cancerians often have their brothers or sisters come to reside with them for several months right after they have children. Many of these Crabs (the symbol of Cancer) love the way it lets them head back to work stress-free after paternity or maternity leave. Whether the siblings are changing nappies or serving the children healthy meals, Cancerian parents recognize and value their family’s involvement in the process.

In fact, they love to chat with their siblings over the phone and get routine status reports on how everyone is doing when they’re away from home. Plus, whenever they return, they’re quite grateful for the help and pamper their siblings for their kindness in providing child care during the daytime.

Leo

As parents, Leo values the deep bonds that children form when they spend time with their uncles, aunts, and other family members. They see that letting their siblings babysit their kids during the crucial initial years can help them grow up into a large family with multiple members to depend on.

So, rather than hiring a nanny, many Leos prefer that the little ones are looked after by relatives who have a personal relationship with them. Leo trusts their siblings to keep their newborn safe and happy. Plus, they also marvel at the fun their siblings have with their kids. After all, even a trip to the supermarket is an exciting adventure when Leo’s siblings are babysitting!

Virgo

Virgo often fears being stretched too thin as a new parent juggling work, parenting, and their busy schedule. So, they love it when their siblings step in to help them ace their childcare obligations. They know that they never have to worry about their baby’s safety when the child is under the watchful eye of their relatives!

Virgos are also thrilled when their brother takes their baby for the first haircut or their sister feeds the kids candies while taking them to trick or treat during Halloween. What’s more, this earth sign often takes their siblings on family vacations to thank them for helping raise their tiny tots.

Aquarius

Aquarius thinks that their children should get comfortable interacting with people other than their parents. So, having their siblings involved in raising the kids helps them expose the baby to more relatives of different ages. This air sign also likes entrusting their siblings with childcare as it allows Aquarius and their spouse to have time to rekindle their love after childbirth.

They find that their time is not too consumed by chores when the baby’s uncles and aunts step in. In fact, they believe that their reliance on their siblings ensures they can all live fuller lives.

Ultimately, these star signs would rather rely on their siblings instead of asking their friends and acquaintances to babysit. They are deeply indebted to their brothers or sisters for obliging them to care for the little ones, as such an arrangement also brings their family closer together.

