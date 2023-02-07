Cancer Traits: Explore the Secrets of This Water Sign to Understand Their Nature

Introduction Ruled by the moon and represented by the crab, the Cancer traits own the ability to exist between both emotional and materialistic realms. Cancers are kind and caring souls, who have strong relationships with those they love. This sign with the water element is all about growth, nourishment, and comfort. They value depth over breadth in all aspects of their connections with others. The presence of the sun in crustaceans makes them a nurturing, sensitive, and compassionate star sign. Cancer personality traits reflect refrains enclosed by the Fourth House of home life. Cancer-born people are family oriented and highly intuitive. They can effortlessly understand the intentions of the people by just making a conversation with them. Deep oceanic sentiments of a Cancerian know the art of seamless intertwining between the depths and surface.

Cancer zodiac traits thrive on growth, nourishment, and comfort. People with this zodiac sign might appear cold from the external, but underneath that stony appearance lies an emotional soul with profound reservoirs of love and understanding. Being highly sensitive, this crab genuinely understands the feelings of others, so they stay faithful and devoted to their near and dear ones. Putting aside their needs, people with this zodiac sign have the ability to go beyond their comfort zone to assist their loved ones. Since they are reserved and restrictive, this water crab is moody and adaptive at the same time. They are ingenious, creative, and distinctive, so their mood swings always flow in diverse directions. To get an idea of a classic crab personality, here is a mini guide that you must go through. What is the Cancer Sign in Astrology? Cancer, symbolized by the crab, is the fourth astrological sign on the zodiacal wheel. Hailing from the constellation of Cancer, it extends from 90° to 120° astronomic longitude. The astral element of this cosmic sign is water, which makes them a super sensitive sign in the zodiac. People with this zodiac sign are eminent as homebodies or family-oriented as they are quite restrictive and only open up to people they truly trust. As the traits of Cancer guide them to be dedicated and loyal, individuals with this sign are self-protective but always seek emotional support from others. Cancerians are known as nurturing beings who always prioritize the needs of others over their own because they are influenced by the sun. When Does Cancer Season Start? The season of Cancer is the very first sign of summer, and this tropical season runs from June 22 to July 22, flexing off a month for rest, relaxation, and nourishment. This season takes you close to your sentimental and emotional side. While this season is happy-go-lucky for the water signs like Pisces, Scorpio, and Cancer, the cardinal signs such as Aries, Libra, and Capricorn have to work hard to navigate through this Crab season. Now that the sun is vested in Cancer traits, this season takes a new turn and becomes all about growing close to your friends and family while being in the house to deepen the connections. This period can be described as a naturally emotional time. Best And Worst Cancer Traits Do you wonder what the best and most awful Cancer character traits are? Here, delve deeper into the persona of a classic Cancer to get a perfect understanding of their nature. Cancer Positive Traits

1. They Are Loyal And Devoted Cancer is the most devoted of all the zodiac signs. They have a complete blind spot for those they care about and will overlook almost anything. They are actually big on commitment. The zodiac’s crab tends to go beyond their willingness for those it lets into the exclusive walls of its shell. They can even aside their own needs just to fulfill the desires of others. Cancerians will do everything they can to give a sense of warmth and comfort to people around them. 2. They Are Resilient They are silent and resilient and are able to deal with all sorts of situations in life because of their sheer determination and ability to bounce back. They are willing to share the burden of your problems without any second thought. They have a mental strength that allows them to push through almost any hardship and never quit. No matter how hard the situation gets, people with this zodiac sign will stand still without any emotional or physical breakdown. 3. They Are Intuitive They are highly intuitive. Cancer traits make them rely on their intuition, so Cancerians can easily pick up on the energies in a room. These crabs are very delicate to their surroundings and have the potential to protect themselves. The crab can see what is written on the wall as clearly as day. 4. They Are Sensitive Cancers are actively seeking emotional comfort and security. For them, it is all about the feels. But the flipside to this trait is that they are totally prone to being vulnerable to their emotions. While cancers are often referred to as the crybaby of the house, they can be extremely assertive. Cancer Negative Traits 1. They Are Moody Cancer bears its influence from the moon, so they are quite moody. Their emotions change just as quickly as the lunar phases. They may seem level-headed at times, but that is only because they are suppressing their emotions. Once things go out of hand, they become the moodiest and most vulnerable people. 2. They Are Big Time Overthinkers Cancers can simply be drowned in their never-ending thoughts. They never forget about the mistakes they have made in the past, and their overthinking torments them ruthlessly. They sometimes even get irritated by this, and their mood swings just like a roller coaster because of their over-evaluation and consideration. 3. They Are Too Self-contained Cancer sign traits are notorious for their considerate and emotional demeanor, Cancerians turn out to be independent and always hesitate to ask for help from others, ending up bursting alone. Before requesting assistance, these folks try to exhaust all their options since they do not want to bother others with their problems. 4. They Are Crazy People Pleasers Cancers usually bottle up their emotions since they are very restrictive and cannot share them with others, so they never speak their heart out. Instead, they try to listen to others even if it is hurting their own feelings. Their people-pleasing persona is unable to say no to people. Cancer born prefers to keep the people in their immediate vicinity contented and satisfied. Hence, they often decline their own needs and requirements to please people around them. This way, they easily spurt because they overlook their desires in an unwholesome determination to entertain everyone. Cancer Character Traits Love And Sex Cancers are synonymous with commitment and love since these passionate souls are innately sensitive and know the value of affection. When in love, the cancer folks always walk that extra mile to understand and evaluate the persona of their companion and prioritize their needs and requirements before their own. This makes their committed relationship profound. These beings always stand by their loved ones and shield them because of their tender-heart and considerate personality. Being passionate and intense lovers, they perceive physical intimacy as a way to connect with their partner on a deeper level. They are ever-ready to fuel their partner’s desire in the bedroom. Friendship And Family The natives of this star sign are rarely open up to making new friends because of the constrained Cancer traits. Though the friend circle of the Cancer inhabitants is extremely small, they highly value their few family-like, lifetime buddies. Cancer-born people try to understand their friends by fostering a safe and secure bond and try to assist them in every possible way to genuinely deepen the connection. Because of their family-oriented perspective, these beings are much more attuned to every member of their family and sincerely fulfill their responsibilities. Making the associations with their friends and family secure, stable, and joyous is always the main motive of a Cancer occupant. Career And Business Traits of Cancer finely blend them well with their personal and professional objectives. Being creative and artistic and always witnessing the world with an out-of-the-box perspective, Cancerians are brimmed with talent. Their expertise in their beloved profile will bring out the best in them while escalating their career graph. Their professional façade is intended to prosper since people with this sun sign never hesitate to work hard and keep on polishing their skills from time to time. Advice for the Cancer Sign Cancers always tighten their grip when it comes to their loved ones. They always hold onto people and emotions even if the relationships are meaningful or worthless. They appear clingy when they refuse to let go. So, relaxing the grasp and hold is extremely vital to thrive the connections. Holding on for too long will only complicate things. Believe that your people will always be yours even if you do not hold onto them desperately. Moreover, Cancer traits are known for being too considerate and thoughtful. Although staying devoted to your friends and family is not a wicked thing, try to learn healthy boundaries. Learn when and where to put yourself first. This way, you can overcome your frantic emotional needs and create your own happiness. How to Get Along with a Cancer?

Exhibit Your Generous Soul Cancerians prosper on their selfless generosity of spirit and prefer a companion who is as gentle and kind as they are. Give the kind of respect and care to others that you are providing to your Cancer lover. Stepping out of your way to accommodate the needs and requirements of your loved ones will escalate your image in the heart of Cancer folk. 2. Show Them That You Are Loyal And Trustworthy For Cancer, loyalty, and faithfulness are of utmost importance. They give their dear ones too much that they feel empty at a certain point, so they admire a confidant who is authentic, genuine, and loyal. They look for a person who can understand their compassionate side and love language. They really want someone who can stand beside them through thick and thin. 3. Value Their Opinions Cancer only endures for their near and dear ones. For them, helping and assisting their loved ones stands at the top. Ensure that whenever you seek help from your Cancer crush, you always try to contemplate their perspective and consider their opinions to sort out your problems. People with this zodiac sign adore a lover who prioritizes and respects their opinions. Even if you don’t abide by them, make sure you still use soft verses to flatter them and appreciate their valuable perspective on your problems. 4. Be Sincere And Avoid Hiding Your Errors Cancers are extremely intuitive. They can easily pick out your blunders one day or another. It is better to disappoint them with the truth instead of satisfying them with lies. If you want to get along with a Cancer soul, try to be sincere and direct about your mistakes rather than concealing them. They will forgive you for your truthfulness but will never forgive and forget your lies. Lies will only break their trust while driving them away from you. Ensure that you say comforting, regretful, and apologetic words instead of defending or disputing talks. Who's the Best Match for Cancer? Water signs like Scorpio and Pisces turn out to be an incredible match for a typical Cancer. Having bearing alike persona, just like the Cancer traits, these fellow water signs know how to lose themselves in love and decently fit in with the nurturing soul of a Crab. By proposing pure devotion, these flowy signs know exactly how to pop the resilient sturdy shell of a Cancerian and how to tackle their possessive and jealous side, contributing to a relationship that is oh-so-beautifully romantic and passionate. Besides the water signs, Virgo, Taurus, and Cancer with a Cancer are a pro in speaking the same love language and keeping the whole love affair simplified, relaxed, and contented. Who Should Cancer Avoid?