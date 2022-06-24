Cancer to Virgo: 3 Zodiac signs who NEVER let go of grudges and look to punish people

Most people appreciate the fact that letting go of residual anger and feelings of resentment are the only ways to build life-long friendships with people. Yet there are some star signs who burn bridges with people too often because of their inability to let things go. They look at the glass as half full and often people that people are out to get them. From Cancer to Virgo, take a look at some zodiac signs who NEVER let go of grudges and look to punish people.

Cancer

This sensitive moon sign has a dark side that not everyone is acquainted with. They tend to overthink about incidents that have occurred and then tend to recall instances where someone did them wrong. They sulk for long hours and vow to get revenge on the person who slighted them. The only problem is that they would never convey the extent of their pain or frustration to the person, but bear a silent grudge.

Virgo

A Virgo has a somewhat pessimistic outlook on life. They do not have a sunny disposition like some of the other earth signs, because they never allow themselves the luxury of stopping to smell the roses. They also love intensely and hate passionately, which ensures that they hold grudges for an extended period. They give people the silent treatment and the cold shoulder to let them know they have made a mistake.

Libra

Their gentle nature and polite demeanour may never let you consider them as people who hold grudges. However, this air sign can get easily hurt when people take their amiable nature for granted. They do not forgive easily and their passive aggressive nature makes them lash out at individuals in resentment.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

