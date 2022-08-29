From Cancer to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs that are compatible with Nushrratt Baruccha

Born on 17th May, 1985, Nushrratt Baruccha is a Taurus. This Indian model and actress rose to prominence by acting ‘Neha’ in the Hindi love comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama. With Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, a box office success, this dedicated actress tried to dramatically change people's perceptions of her. Since the film's release, she has been offered much better lead roles. Like the typical Taurus natives who never run from success and don't believe in easy and early achievement, the actress has always valued the hard work-based path to success. They have faith in their method and rejoice in any small achievement that comes their way. A Taurus seeks a partner who will be faithful, trustworthy, devoted, and affectionate. As a result, only a few sun signs can get along with them the best, among of which being the earth and water signs.

Here we bring you 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with a Taurus like Nushrratt Bharuccha.

1. Pisces

A Pisces can have a romantic relationship with a Taurus. Taurus might be the best companion to a Pisces since it is realistic, passionate, and supportive. Characteristically, they complement one another perfectly. Together, these two can enjoy a long-lasting relationship brimming with care, tenderness, and emotional intensity. Their connection is a great balance of passionate Venus and mystical Neptune energy.

2. Cancer

Taurus and Cancer get along quite well. They are both nurturing and empathetic, in addition to sharing a lot of the same beliefs and pursuits. Instead of just having a passing lust for each other, they both want to connect on a greater scale. Therefore, it is extremely pleasing to both Cancer and Taurus when constancy and tolerance are combined with gratification.

3. Virgo

Virgo and Taurus make a wonderful pair. They'll work out issues collectively, bring each other strength and solidity, and live peacefully and comfortably. There is nothing better than that for two earth signs. They are both trustworthy, have strong ideologies, long for permanence, and their reliability seems to be quite enticing.

4. Capricorn

These two, despite appearing to be an odd couple, can offer each other the virtue of tenacity and determination. The Earth signs complement one another well and also have adoration for the other. Both the signs share mutual aspirations and relationship objectives. Both Capricorn and Taurus place a high emphasis on the importance of love and family and aspire to grow big, fulfilling lives with the individuals they cherish.

The aforementioned zodiac signs can win over and keep a Taurus woman like Nushrratt Bharuccha secured in love.

