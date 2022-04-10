Cancer to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs who give extravagant gifts

There’s nothing more annoying than people who expect lavish presents but hate to part with a pretty penny when it is a friend’s birthday. However, fortuitously, there are some individuals who take great pride in the presents they give, for these are often thoughtfully chosen after meticulous planning and rationale. Right from water signs like Cancer to earth signs like Virgo, take a look at the zodiac signs who always give extravagant gifts.

Cancer

Far from stingy, these individuals are known to being people the most thoughtful presents. Remember that Christmas gift you always wanted but never got as a kid? Should you mention this in casual conversation, you can count on a Cancerian to move mountains to get it for you. As they are skilled empaths, they find it easy to discern the likes and dislikes of people, which makes gift giving a breeze.

Aquarius

An Aquarius may be flighty when it comes to their feelings in a relationship. But the carelessness with which they spend money ensures that their friends get the best gifts. They truly believe that money is no object when it comes to friendship, so their gifts are always exclusive keepsakes, top of the line products or devices.

Virgo

A Virgo’s gift may be extravagant, not because you mean so much to them, but because they wish to outdo all the other gifts you receive. These individuals love to stand out and have a bit of ego which makes them perfectionists. So, if they offer you a gift, it would be perfect as well. Be it sand from the deserts of Egypt in a vial or a piece of land on the moon. Their offbeat presents shall charm you.

Libra

You know that you have won a Libra’s heart when this sign wishes to splurge on a gift for you. Although they may never spend as much on themselves, they would do anything to make a loved one smile when they most need it with a lavish gift or thoughtful care package.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

