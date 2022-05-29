Cancer to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs who make fake love confessions just to seduce you

Everyone hopes to be wooed by their lover in unique ways. While some prefer to be serenaded with melodies, others wish their bae would write them a poetry; then there are those who wish to be lavished with expensive gifts. No matter what method you prefer for the coveted love confession, every individual hopes for a love declaration that is rendered with the utmost sincerity and honesty. However, this is a tragedy for some of the following zodiac signs have a habit of making fake love confessions just to seduce you.

Cancer

The crab has been known to approach their prey indirectly, so they never quite say what they mean. When it comes to matters of the heart, Cancer is guarded and would prefer to experiment physically before making a commitment to someone. Should their lover be hesitant, they would not shy away from offering false love just to hasten intimacy.

Virgo

A mature Virgo is often the epitome of grace and kindness. They take consent seriously and never play around with matters of the heart. However, this is in stark difference with the behavior of a young an immature Virgo who is driven by their hormones. Many young Virgos have only physical intimacy on their minds. They would lie through their teeth and pretend to profess love to attain it.

Sagittarius

It is frequently understated how great a seductress Sagittarius can be. This is quite a feminine star sign and Sagittarians enjoy wooing their mate. When they like someone, they may jump the gun and convince their lover of the presence of deep feelings even though their heart says otherwise. Such declarations may win them a night of passion, but they ultimately lose their lover’s heart.

Aries

Probably the meanest trait in some Aries is that this fire sign sees relationships as a give and take. If they spend time, effort and money on their date, they sometimes expect intimacy. In fact, they use flattery and words of love to win their date over. The Aries’ feelings may be shallow but they may still profess love everlasting for selfish gains.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Libra to Cancer: 4 Zodiac signs who keep secret savings their spouse doesn’t know of