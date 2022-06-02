Cancer to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs who NEVER reply on time and often ignore their lovers

One of the most tiresome behaviors in a relationship can be experienced when some you care about acts distant right after some particularly special few dates. Such an attitude can flummox their mates and leave them in a tizzy where they wonder about the root cause of such behavior. Right from Cancer to Virgo, here are some zodiac signs who fail to reply on time and often ignore their lovers. Read on to discover why they behave in such a peculiar manner.

Pisces

Pisces has a long streak of being passive aggressive in relationships. They ensure that their mate feels miserable for accidentally hurting their feelings by ignoring their calls or messages. This isn’t the healthiest way or communicating problems in the relationship. So, Pisces may have to work on gently letting their mate know instead of using toxic means.

Cancer

The Cancer is a water sign that is sensitive like the moody moon. However, this means their lover will have to deal with spells of moodiness where the crab is withdrawn and does not wish to speak. They would act distant when hurt or slighted and ignore calls and messages that worry their mate a great deal, but the crab only needs a bit of downtime before they’re back to normal.

Virgo

Virgos are exceptional at so many facets of life that some of them do develop a bit of an ego. They have a tough skin so it is difficult to hurt the feelings of this earth sign. But they would feel affronted easily and ignore their lover to prove a point. They also have a tendency to reply later than usual because of their busy schedule.

Taurus

While earth signs like Taurus are usually amiable and sensitive to the feelings of others, they value their personal space more. So, if a Taurus has been ignoring your texts or responding infrequently, they probably find you clingy. Learn to let go a bit and your Taurus mate should be back to normal.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Cancer to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs who make fake love confessions just to seduce you