Cancer to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs who send their loved ones the cutest care packages when they are unwell

Everyone has someone they love, but not every zodiac sign is capable of conveying their feelings effectively. Some star signs get awfully awkward if a friend or family member starts to cry. Then there are those who do not know exactly how to care for someone who is ailing. But certain signs never have this issue. From Cancer to Virgo, see four zodiac signs who send their loved ones the cutest care packages when they are unwell.

Scorpio

The vengeance of a Scorpio is unparalleled; however, they rise above and beyond for those they care about. A Scorpio go out of their way to curate thoughtfully planned hampers to treat their special someone. You can expect lots of chocolates, flowers, potpourri and some medicines in your hamper from a handsome Scorpio.

Cancer

This water sign is known as a nurturing in caring crab for a reason. Being taken care of by a Cancer when you are unwell is a whole new experience. You will be inundated with bowls of hot soup, your favourite comfort foods and loads of affection. They make the cutest care packages with cosy shawls and scented candles.

Libra

As an air sign, a Libra often struggles and fails to show the dept of their emotion for someone. But when a loved one is unwell, they mollycoddle them and bring them lots of food and comfort. Their dedication and care will often remind you of the way your parents cared for you when you were little.

Virgo

Although Virgo’s heart is in the right place, they are often too caught up in their own schedule to make time for those the care about. However, they will put it in their daily plan to order you lunch from your favourite place, desert from your favourite bakery and even send you bath and body care hampers to ensure that you are well taken care of.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

