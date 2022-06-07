Cancer-Virgo to Leo-Pisces: 3 Zodiac couples who prove that opposites attract

Television shows, movies and mainstream media often tells us that opposites attract when it comes to love relationships. But one has to wonder whether it actually happens in reality. What's interesting is that your zodiac signs can give you a little bit of insight on your elemental compatibility with other star signs. So, today we take a look at three zodiac couples who prove that opposites attract.

Leo and Pisces

As a fire sign Leo has little patience for people who mull over their feelings like Pisces does. But when it comes to the attitude and behavior of Leo and Pisces, these signs couldn't be more similar. While the Pisces partner is more temperamental, yet thoughtful and easily irritable; the Leo on the other hand shall be confident, emotionally available and more assertive of the two. Leo is a go-getter and shall do all they can to woo the emotional Pisces’ heart. As a water sign, Pisces has always dreamt of the kind of bold love that the lion willingly offers.

Sagittarius and Capricorn

Given that Sagittarius is a fire sign and Capricorn is an earth sign, these two elements are at their core incompatible. However, Sagittarius can be impulsive and often finds that the steady and organized Capricorn can be a stable influence in their life. The Sagittarius on the other hand brings an abundance of love, easily given affection and pampering to the lonely Capricorn making them fall for each other.

Cancer and Virgo

By their very nature and personality, Cancer and Virgo are very different. While Virgo prefers clear communication Cancer can be intense, moody and avoid talking about their feelings. Nevertheless, the elemental compatibility is what makes them attracted to each other despite being opposites, as one is an earth sign while the other is water.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

