Cancer, Virgo, Pisces: 4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey is a Scorpion as she has her birthday on 30th October. A Scorpion personality is intense, secretive, compassionate, loyal, intelligent, analytical, driven and focused. They not only give full commitment to their relationships, but they are always serious and dedicated about their goal. Whatever they aim for, they stay focused on it and keep doing their hard work to reach the goal. These people are very secretive who like to keep their personal life absolutely private. Scorpions always believe in giving their 100 percent in a relationship and in return, they expect the same level of commitment from their partner. But if they get hurt by their partner by any chance and betrayed, then they become revengeful. Being a Scorpion, Ananya Pandey is a water element and female zodiac sign. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with her.

Cancer

Cancer is the fellow zodiac sign of Scorpio. Cancerians are nurturing, faithful, compassionate, sensitive, intuitive, emotional and lovable. They are equally serious about their relationship and stay loyal to their partner always giving their 100 percent to the bonding. Just like Scorpions, they are also a bit possessive. These two make a good pair together.

Capricorn

Capricorns are the traditional lovers who stay loyal and committed to the bonding which is always appreciated by the Scorpions. They are also hardworking, dedicated, and focused people who are stoppable before reaching their goal. Scorpions and Capricorns like and appreciate each other’s dedication and compassion.

Pisces

Again, the fellow zodiac sign of Scorpio, Pisceans are romantic, emotional, intuitive, imaginative people who can stay loyal to their partner forever, which is why they create a blissful bonding with Scorpions. They both are compassionate and fully committed to their relationship. Apart from that, Piscean’s romantic nature always attracts Scorpions.

Virgo

Virgos are the perfectionist people and Scorpions love their flawlessness and the nature of making everything perfect. These people are also dedicated, focused, hardworking, loyal and compassionate people and hence they make a happy and peaceful relationship with Scorpions.

