Cancer, Virgo, Taurus: 4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Katy Perry

Katy Perry has her birthday on October 25 which makes her a Scorpion. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with her.

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, popularly known as the one and only Katy Perry is one of the most successful American singers, songwriters and television show judges. She made her way to success through her second music album “One of the Boys”, which got a huge hit in 2008. To know about which zodiac signs are compatible with her, first, it’s important to know that which zodiac sign does she belong to.

Katy Perry’s Zodiac sign

Katy Perry was born on October 25, 1984 and thus making her a Scorpion personality. Scorpions are intense, compassionate, intelligent, loyal, determined, brave, secretive, highly ambitious, honest, a bit jealous and resentful people. They hate being betrayed and if become so, they get furious and revengeful. But they don’t let any question arise in terms of giving full commitment to their relationship. They will offer their full effort to make things work, but expect the same thing from their partners. So, here 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible her.

Cancer

The fellow zodiac sign of Scorpio, Cancerian people are compassionate, intuitive, emotional and sensitive. They are loyal, romantic and nurturing people who would go to any extent to serve their family and close friends. So, this trait attracts any Scorpion the most.

Capricorn

Belonging to the earth element, Capricorn has many similarities with Scorpions. They are dedicated, driven, organised and hardworking people and Scorpions are always attracted to these features of Capris and together they make a great bonding.

Virgo

Another earth sign, Virgos also like to keep their personal life completely secret just like Scorpions. They are also hardworking, organised, loyal and disciplines people who are known to be perfectionist. They are ambitious and dedicated people who do everything with flawlessness. And this is what Scorpions find extremely attractive.

Taurus

Taureans are romantic and loyal people who know how to keep their partner happy and they are always the best in doing it. So, they would create a blissful relationship with Scorpions since they love their partners giving efforts to the bonding.

