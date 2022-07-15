Cancer to Virgo: These zodiac signs are intensely jealous of their siblings

It is often said that most children find their first best friend at home in their sibling. However, this isn’t the case for everyone, as certain Zodiac signs have a tough time getting along with their siblings. The root cause of the issue is often jealousy, for some of them tend to feel deep insecurity due to an over achieving sibling. Take a look at who these star signs are-

Cancer

Cancerian kids tend to be deeply connected to their mothers. They crave parental affection and seek to shadow their mothers around all day if they could. In such a setting, having a sibling often impedes their alone time with their mum and when this happens, they tend to resent the sibling. This is especially evident in cases where a younger sibling is born later when a Cancerian is old enough to covet parental attention.

Virgo

There are certain instances in a Virgo’s life where they might not get along with their siblings. For instance, most Virgos get along perfectly well when they have a sibling of the opposite sex. However, when it is a same sex sibling, they often feel the need to compete with them as opposed to helping them along their journey and cheering for them. A Virgo girl will detest her sister while a male Virgo may aspire to do more in their career than the brother.

Scorpio

A water sign who easily gives in to overthinking and worrying, Scorpio feels frustrated fairly quickly. The Scorpion often makes excuses to pacify their own feelings and they may convince themselves that their sibling is a weaker person by nature, which is why they are getting all the love and attention from their parents. However, the competitive nature of Scorpio never lets them truly live in harmony with their brother or sister.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

