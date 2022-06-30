Cancer to Virgo: These zodiac signs quickly give the ultimatum of marriage in your relationship

When in a relationship, the perfect situation is one where both parties decide mutually to tie the knot. But more often than not, it is one individual who coaxes the other to agree for nuptials. Yet, cases where they give each other ultimatums to wed can be extremely unhealthy. So, from Cancer to Virgo, take a look at zodiac signs who tend to quickly give the ultimatum of marriage in a relationship or threaten to break up.

Gemini

A Gemini likes to keep things interesting in their relationship. They detest relationships that stagnate. However, if they have a great love for their partner, they would want to change the status quo of the relationship so that they can grow and evolve together. This is one of the reasons why they prematurely propose or give their lover an ultimatum to either marry them or to end the relationship.

Cancer

Star signs like cancer tend to be clingy on a deeper level. This is one of the reasons why they are jealous of the friends, co-workers and other individuals in their partner’s life. Due to these insecurities, they often pop the question too early in a relationship and give the partner the ultimatum of marriage. They want to know that they have their partners commitment 100%.

Virgo

Certain Zodiac signs like Virgo are confident about their emotional needs and they refuse to date casually. They like to know that they are in it for the long haul, hence even after short period of dating they quickly give the alternative of marriage in a relationship. This can put their partner on the spot, but they know what they want and they are not afraid to go for it.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

