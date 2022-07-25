Cancer to Virgo, These Zodiac signs who tend to have a loveless marriage

They say that marriages are made in heaven, but the reality is that such unions often fall apart for a myriad of reasons. While some marriages fail due to infidelity, others lose their faith in their spouse or break apart due to financial struggles. No matter what causes the marriage to fail, the resulting heartbreak is painful in equal measure. Yet, some zodiac signs refuse to give up on their spouse despite being in a loveless marriage. From Cancer to Virgo, take a look at zodiac signs who tend to have a loveless marriage.

Cancer

There are a few zodiac signs like Cancer and Taurus who tend to focus excessively on food in their relationship. So, when a Cancer is happily married to a foodie, it is likely that they would spend most nights in a sugar coma on their couch or be thrilled to watch movies and relax with their mate rather than ignite intimacy. Consistently doing so would extinguish the candle of chemistry in their marriage and lead to a loveless union.

Virgo

A Virgo’s relationships may be filled with passion and chemistry at the start. However, over the years a Virgo’s focus on their professional life and children steals away time from their spouse. This may often lead to their spouse feeling resentful and neglected. However, the contentment a Virgo feels with their babies and a thriving career is unparalleled, so they may never consider prioritizing romance with their spouse to improve their intimacy later in life.

Libra

As someone who is devoted to their family, a Libra has a natural way of eventually leaning toward honing their spirituality. Since they work on their metaphysical growth, they tend to be devout and driven by their faith, which ensures that their focus shifts from physical intimacy leading to them having a loveless marriage later in life. Sometimes a partner or spouse of Libra tends to cheat, which drives them further away and causes them to rekindle their belief in faith.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

