Cancer to Virgo: Zodiac signs that hesitate to say I love you even if they have feelings for you

Nothing in life is quite as beautiful as reciprocal love that runs strong between two Zodiac signs. However, most of us spend our lives waiting for such a love and do not experience it. On the other hand, there are those who spend their youth pining after someone who may never lover them back. But very few individuals guard their hearts with a ferocity and do not confess their love easily. From Cancer to Virgo, see Zodiac signs who hesitate to say I love you even if they have feelings for you.

Virgo

Of all the zodiac signs, a Virgo takes the longest to realize that they’ve been struck by cupid’s arrow. They may text you all day and spend all their idle time thinking about you. But it does not occur to a Virgo that they may have feelings for someone. They are often innately selfish individuals who are self-centred in their thinking. As they are unsure of their emotions, they hold back and do not share their feelings with you.

Cancer

A cancer’s feelings often see an ebb and flow just like the tides are affected by the Moon’s gravity. Therefore, if at one point they confess their undying love for you, at another they would wonder whether you really are the one for them. And they also have deep-seated trust issues which do not allow them to let down their guard and fall in love. Hence, they hesitate to propose.

Pisces

A Pisces does not have any trouble identifying their feelings for someone. However, they fear letting their lover know about the extent of their romantic feelings because they are afraid of commitment. They would love to date you for his longest possible period, but when it comes to lasting commitment or marriage, they are likely to flee the scene. This is why they often conceal their feelings.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

