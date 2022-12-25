Cancer Weekly Horoscope, December 26, 2022 to January 01, 2023

Finance : Financially, get yourself set to take off since this is the best time to make investments. Your financial condition may improve. This is a good opportunity to set aside money for the future as an investment.

Positive : Ganesha says instead of coming up with excuses, work on getting better. Instead of looking for attention, try to earn respect.

Love: If you speak to your spouse, you just might be able to catch their interest. After the mid week, you may be able to see improvement in your romantic life, thanks to the positive impacts of the planets, even though you may not yet have the level of intimacy you want.

Business: The tour confidence may be high, but turbulence could hinder your advancement, Therefore, make sure to manage your language.

Education: In terms of your academic performance, study not just for the competitive examinations, but for the university or board or exams.

Health: Alternative treatments might be an option in order to treat your chronic conditions.