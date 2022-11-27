Cancer Weekly Horoscope, November 28 to December 4, 2022

Finance: Regarding money and finances, it appears that the beginning of this week will most likely bring about some big financial rewards. There is a possibility that your road may be challenging, and you won't be able to achieve your goals too soon.

Positive: The first step toward enhancing something is to acknowledge its current state.

Love: This week may bring some concerns to the surface in your relationship, which will result in a gradual increase in attraction between the two of you. You need to show your spouse patience and give them plenty of space to be themselves.

Business: The coming week presents you with the opportunity to enhance your professional results and advance in your organization. It's possible that the coming week may be productive for business people.

Education: You need to put in even more effort and acquire even more knowledge. If you don't study effectively, no amount of hard work will guarantee that you will pass the exam. Students are expected to focus their attention very intently.

Health: Both one's professional and personal life can be joyful, which is beneficial to one's mental and physical health. Maintaining a consistent approach to both your food and your workout routine can help you get and remain on track.

