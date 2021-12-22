Capricorn to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs that are ambiverts

We all know that person who is all extrovert one moment and will be found hiding in their dens the very next moment. This, often, makes us think whether they are ignoring us or is it just one of their personality traits. The reality is they are ambiverts. They can sometimes be the most fun-loving people you will ever meet or the most boring of all. There’s nothing in between.

So, if you are wondering whether you, too, are an ambivert, here are 4 zodiac signs that are ambiverts, according to astrology.

Capricorn

Capricorns are ambiverts, too, but their extroverted side is the dominant one. It is only when they are upset, sad, or depressed that they enter their introverted zone. Their thoughts are driven by their goals and if they are able to achieve them, they are big-time extroverts.

Libra

Libras are also ambiverts. Their extroverted side, often, takes the centre stage when they are partying or are on an adventurous trip. However, when it comes to love and romance, they are big-time introverts. They can be shy, sweet, and hesitant when around their crush.

Gemini

Geminis are the biggest ambiverts of the lot. They prefer to keep their introverted side hidden and pretend to be extroverts. However, the people who know them up close, know that they are a mixture of both. They are otherwise fun-loving and outgoing people and love to spend time with their family and friends.

Aquarius

An Aquarius is an ambivert, and they mostly become extroverts when around their friends or people they are the most comfortable with. So, if they are in their introvert zone when with you, there are chances they don’t feel comfortable around or maybe that they just don’t like you.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

