Capricorn to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs who don’t believe they deserve true love

If you’ve been in more unhealthy relationships than good ones, then you are probably wondering why that is the case. Well, studies go to show that some people don’t believe they deserve love on a deeper level and hence, are hesitant to welcome it in their lives. After all, we accept the love that we think we deserve. Read on to discover which zodiac signs have a tendency to do this, so that you may embrace better love in your life.

Scorpio

One of the reasons that Scorpios set high standards and refuse to accept an imperfect love is that they fear failure of a relationship. More often than not, they suspect that their own flaws would kill the relationship, so they prefer not trying altogether. Scorpios must move beyond such negative thoughts to accept the fact that they are worthy of being loved and cherished.

Taurus

It is indeed a tragedy when the loyal and steadfast Taurus is sometimes cheated in a relationship. Yet, these bulls are the last ones to let go of their partner despite being cheated on. This stems from deep-seated self-esteem issues, as the bull does not believe they deserve trust, respect and true love. This can’t be further from the truth as stoic Taureans surely deserve love everlasting!

Aquarius

Aquarius is the last to commit to a relationship. They crave space and time alone, as they believe deep down that no one could truly love them if they fully knew them. However, this isn’t true as they are truly amiable souls who deserve a soulmate.

Capricorn

Capricorns are often backstabbed by friends and lovers despite only showering love on their partners. This sends Capricorns into a nervous spiral of self-loathing as they assume that the partner cheated because of something Capricorn failed to provide in the relationship. Such thoughts can’t be further from the truth!

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Leo to Gemini: 4 Zodiac signs who are bad house guests