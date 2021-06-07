Capricorn, Cancer, Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha is a Taurean person having her birthday on 17th May 1985. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with her.

Nushrratt Bharuccha first came into spotlight with the Hindi movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. But she had her biggest success in the movies Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 in 2015, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 2018 where her powerful acting and dancing skills were noticed. Apart from these, she has recently been seen in Dream Girl, Chhalaang, Ajeeb Daastaans, Akaash Vani, Jai Mummy Di etc. To know which zodiac signs are compatible with her, first, we should understand which zodiac sign does she belong to?

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Zodiac Sign

Nushrratt Bharuccha is a Taurean personality as she was born on 17th May 1985. Some of the most prominent Taurean personality traits are intelligent, hardworking, motivated, highly practical, grounded, loyal, committing, and romantic. As a partner, they know how to keep their lover or beloved happy and make the relationship fulfilling. People from Taurus zodiac sign love to lead a happy and sophisticated life surrounded by love, beauty and money. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Scorpio

Scorpions are intense, loyal, motivated, focused and hard-working people. Giving 100 percent efforts to the relationship and expecting the same from partner are what truly defines Scorpions. And on the other hand, Taureans also know how to keep their partners happy. So, together they create a happy bonding.

Cancer

Cancerians are nurturing, extremely emotional, sensitive, loyal and compassionate people. It’s a blissful relationship when Cancerians and Taureans are together. Cancerians nurture them, and on the other hand, Taureans put efforts to make their life bigger.

Virgo

Virgo is the fellow sign of Taurus. People of Virgo zodiac sign are practical, analytical, hardworking, loyal, reliable, faithful, grounded and dedicated people. They are the most perfectionist zodiac sign of all who will do everything flawlessly keeping a strict eye on the details. So, Virgos and Taureans always appreciate each other for having such good qualities and make a great pair.

Capricorn

Capris, the fellow zodiac sign of Taureans, are dedicated, practical, organised, hardworking, focused, and loyal people. Often they are considered to be the most workaholic zodiac sign who would always prioritise their work before anything. Since Taureans are also dedicated and hard working people, they would always appreciate this traits of Capris and complement each other.

Also Read: Libra, Aries, Leo: Zodiac signs that are most compatible with newlywed Yami Gautam

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×