Capricorn to Gemini: 4 Zodiac signs who daydream of their ex even after marriage

There are several reasons why people break off relationships with their long-term partners to have an arranged marriage. Some people are pressurized by their parents to marry someone they do not love. But there are others who grasp that even though they loved their ex, they were incompatible for matrimony. While some happily move on in beautiful marriages, others continue to daydream of their ex even after marrying someone else. Take a look at who they are-

Capricorn

There are some star signs who cannot be compelled to do the bidding of even their own parents. They choose their own life partners and these are often people who are affluent above anything else. So, while Capricorns choose a rich mate, they still crave their ex and would use any chance to see them. They also tend to have vivid fantasies about ex-lovers.

Gemini

Although they are flirtatious, a Gemini is least likely to marry against their family’s wishes. They would be convinced to wed someone of their parent’s choice. But their hearts would stay with their ex-partner who they hoped to wed. They would often daydream of them and the life they could have lived together.

Pisces

A Pisces can often feel burning regrets that come after making hasty decisions that they must then suffer for. In matters of the heart, Pisces is emotional and likely to have a volatile relationship with emotionally abusive partners. So, although they would end a toxic love and marry a better person, they would still regret the breakup and daydream of the ex, which can be hurtful to their spouse.

Cancer

Cancers experience an ebb and flow of trust unlike any other sign in their personal life. They will tend to dream of their ex the moment things are off balance in their marriage. But they are loyal creatures who will ensure that they don’t actually cheat on their spouse. This behavior of dreaming of their ex does change over time. Usually after they have children and make new memories.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

