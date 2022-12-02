Capricorn Horoscope Today, December 2, 2022

Your day is blessed by the Moon as a result of which you'll enjoy whatever you're having in your schedule. There will be several challenges that you'll be dealing with smartly and patiently. Also, you need to work on your social circle for staying motivated and refreshed amid the work pressure lying under your responsibility. Avoid consuming cold stuff that can lead you to suffer from cough and cold. If things get severe, consider going on medication to recover soon.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You might be introducing someone special to your parents today for taking your relationship to another level. Ironically, your parents would be more than happy with your choice. However, now you need to stay careful in your relationship since the parents are also involved now. Try taking the necessary steps for thickening the bond between you and your partner.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Employers associated with small and large businesses might find some strains while cooperating with their employees today. Though, try observing the situation momentarily as taking any negative decisions might work against you and your company. Regular employees and students will have a stable experience today.

Capricorn Wealth Horoscope Today

Some short-term financial gains are assumed to surprise you today. This will boost your savings, allowing you to invest in different sources for some futuristic income. However, it is suggested to stay a bit conservative with your investments as quick losses are also indicated.

Favorable Colours: Orange and Parrot Green

Favorable Numbers: 14, 18, and 21

