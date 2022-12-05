Capricorn Horoscope Today, December 5, 2022

Professionally, you will find yourself to be doing really great. But somewhere, you won't be enjoying it much as the nature of your job doesn't really match your aspirations and interests. Due to this, you might feel tensed and heavy-hearted several times during the day. Try doing meditation along with spending time with your loved ones. Also, avoid giving importance to ordinary events and get a life today. Avoid consumption of cold items today as some sensitivity issues may trouble you.

Have control over your possessive nature as it can destroy your partner's mood today. Since there's absolutely nothing wrong in your love life, try giving each other some healthy space that can restore peace and happiness in your relationship. Newly married couples might face some issues from their in-law's side.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Those who are into sales and marketing might be disturbed and affected due to their hike in targets. In fact, you might be thinking about the newly given targets day and night. Due to this, you may think of changing the job. However, it is suggested to take a new job before quitting this one.

Capricorn Wealth Horoscope Today

Financially, you'll have a normal day today. Nothing major in terms of wealth is going to affect you, both positively and negatively. That's why it's suggested to continue to maintain your balance between income and expense while planning your monthly budget.

Favorable Colour: Cream

Favorable Numbers: 11 and 17

