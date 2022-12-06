Capricorn Horoscope Today, December 6, 2022

Your creativity will get wings today, allowing you to think about different aspects in different ways. You'll be appreciating all the beautiful things surrounding you along with willing to create something beautiful of yours as well. Thus, by the end of the day, you might find yourself involved in some artistic activities like painting and poetry writing. Though, you might soon get bored with these things. So, ensure to complete any activity you're getting involved in today for complete satisfaction. Health-wise, you need to take both your mental and physical health seriously.

Romance is going to be in the air for you today. Those who are singles might meet someone interested in a get-together that can lead to a more meaningful relationship in the future. But mind your words, actions, and steps wisely to not ruin things by yourself on the love front as things are still in the early phase.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Be sure to think and analyze both the short- and long-term ramifications of your career-related plans before marching with them ahead. Various opportunities for both students and employees will be created today but a majority of them might just slip away from their hands. So, see what's going wrong.

Capricorn Wealth Horoscope Today

Your credit card bill is going to haunt you since you got involved in multiple impulsive shopping in the last few weeks. But since the billing date is now close, you'll be all tense with the amount that needs to be paid back to the bank. Else, you might end up paying some extra amount as a penalty.

Favorable Colour: Brown

Favorable Numbers: 9, 11, and 15

