Capricorn Horoscope Today, December 7, 2022

As the Moon transits in Aquarius, you might have to go through some disappointments today on various fronts. So, stay prepared in advance. Consider this as a phase that will vanish soon, taking along all the issues you'll be facing today. Also, some major changes can be seen happening in your life that can be both negative and positive. Embrace the positive ones while thinking of ways to deal with the negative ones. Health-wise, the day looks great for you. However, it's your partner's health that might require attention.

Avoid getting interested in such relationships that might look like having great potential but are surely not sustainable. Marching ahead with them will only create problems for you and your partner. So, it's better to stay out of it as of now till the right time arrives.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Your self-confidence and determined nature will be tested today professionally. These qualities have the potential to deal with any situation if channeled in the right direction. So, ensure you take the right decisions. Also, you'll be able to handle your competitions today successfully, be it you're an employee or a student pursuing education.

Capricorn Wealth Horoscope Today

Today is the day when various pending business deals will finally reach their conclusion. As a result, there will be some monetary gains as well along with giving you the liberty to venture into new business ideas simultaneously.

Favorable Colour: Sky Blue

Favorable Numbers: 6, 12, 19, 27, and 30

