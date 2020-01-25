Capricorn Horoscope Today, January 25, 2020: There will be some tensions & worries; Daily astrology prediction

Capricorn Daily Horoscope, January 25, 2020: Find out your daily astrology prediction and horoscope for the day as per your zodiac sign.

Here's what you will have to focus on when it comes to today, i.e. January 25, 2020.

Capricorn sign people will feel upbeat and energetic today. Your work will move smoothly in the workplace. The salaried people may get some additional projects and authority. There will be some tensions and worries. Your savings may increase today. You will spend good time with your friends and colleagues. Your sluggishness may rise today which can tarnish your image.

