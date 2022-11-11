Capricorn Horoscope Today, November 11, 2022

Stars are in your favour today and you will be having a great time with your friends and family. Small events might be hosted at your place that will keep you busy and happy. Do put some extra time thinking about your career and wait a little longer if you're thinking of changing employment. You and your partner might get involved in squabbles today. Talk your issues out for a stronger bond. Do not binge on unhealthy or fried food items today to preserve your physical and mental health. Moreover, ditch sugar-loaded drinks.

You are working great nowadays which makes you an inspiration in the eyes of people around you. Do not take any decisions of changing careers or jobs in a hurry as it can wreak havoc on your whole future. Do take a check on your skills before investing your time and money in any profession.

Family

Your domestic front is going to be prosperous today. You will meet and greet your distant relatives as you make some precious and unforgettable familial memories. Take this as the opportunity to solve any past disputes with your relatives and start afresh.

Health

Unconscious eating might take a toll on your digestive health today and therefore it is advised to eat light and fresh food. Do not stuff your stomach with over-eating as it can only harm your health.

Love

Your lover might complain about you not spending enough time with them. Attempt to understand them and come up with a wonderful idea that will make your partner ecstatic. Do not ignore their suggestions or opinions as it can only lead to clutter.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue