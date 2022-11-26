Capricorn Horoscope Today, November 26, 2022

Capricorn natives may experience a variety of good things today. Today, religious concepts will predominate in your thoughts. Visits to temples or even other well-known religious sites are highly recommended on this day. Try to hold back today from going above and beyond. The day at work will be nice. Unexpected sources of funding are possible. Today you'll be in great health. Through regular yoga and meditation, you may become healthy and fit.

You have to now look for your parents' health. Keep a closer lookout. If necessary, get them to the clinic as soon as possible; don't hesitate. Even close family members will provide help, and things at home appear to be looking up.

Career

You worked really hard to get where you are now. But if you want to advance, don't be haughty. You can invest in the stock market or real estate. You'll be happy to hear that your boss thinks highly of you.

Health

Patients with diabetes and high blood pressure should use extra caution today. Try to eat healthfully each day. Keep your composure and consume plenty of water.

Love

You'll discover that dating is an extremely bad idea right now. The day has come when an unworthy date can genuinely try to catfish you.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

