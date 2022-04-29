Capricorn to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs who never pay for their dinner on a first date

There are several charming attributes you look for a partner on a first date, right from being courteous to polite and well groomed. While being thrifty and planning a date on a small budget can be an attractive quality; amounting a large bill and expecting your date to pay it all, surely isn’t one. Yet, there are some star signs who have a tendency to do exactly this. Right from Capricorn to Libra take a look at some Zodiac signs who never pay for their dinner on a first date.

Capricorn

There are some people who enjoy a good bargain every time they shop. Indeed, Capricorns are happiest when they get some added discount or something for free anytime they head out. This habit can be particularly annoying on a date when some Capricorn women refuse to pay for dinner and hope that their beau can pay for two.

Libra

Libra women are all things feminine and dainty and while this energy is much appreciated in a relationship, they must stand for equality on a first date and fish out their wallets to pay their share. Alas, they love being mollycoddled and would be charm itself but they would bat their eyelids and expect their date to pay.

Sagittarius

Be it Sagittarius men or females ruled by this star sign, they are happy to have their partners pay for a fancy dinner. Some unevolved Sagittarians even go so far as ordering the choicest of dishes and finest of wines when they are sure that their date would be paying. This can be an unattractive tendency.

Cancer

Some cancers have a sense of entitlement where they feel as if their date should treat them like royalty. However, when this extends to the fiscal aspect of the date, it can start to feel a little unfair to their partners. But you can always count on Cancers to be cautious with their money. They would never whip out their purse to pay if they can help it.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

