Capricorn to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs whose love language is acts of service

As very diverse individuals at our core, we all show our love for someone in various ways. While some prefer giving thoughtful gifts, others shower praise and words of affection. Then there are some who love quality time or even pampering their beau. However, we must say that of all the love languages, showing your affection for someone via steady acts of service is probably the most tedious. Yet, there are some zodiac signs who would work tirelessly to ensure their lovers feel well taken care of. So, take a look at some star signs whose love language is acts of service.

Capricorn

Capricorns feel responsible for their loved ones and show their affection through acts of service. They will always remember to fuel up your car, pay your bills or even tackle the chores you don’t enjoy. They would also love to be taken care of this way once in a while by their lovers, as they deem that there’s no better way to display your care for someone.

Virgo

These individuals are excellent planners and meticulously think of their partner’s every need. This is probably why they plan acts of service dedicated to display their love on a grand scale. Although Virgos are busy living their own lives, you can always count on them to bring you cut fruit, calling to check on you if you’re ill, or even folding your laundry to ensure you have everything in order.

Libra

If you’ve always dreamed of having a lover who loves you as much as your parents did, then get yourself a Libra. These individuals show their love and care for someone through acts of service. Be it a nice breakfast in bed, cleaning the bathroom because you despise it or even pampering you with a massage. Librans do it best!

Scorpio

One of the most unreadable signs of the zodiac is Scorpio. They may come across as intimidating but you can always discern the extent of their affection for you by how they behave. Keep a lookout for acts of service because if they are anticipating your needs and working to ensure you don’t have to lift a finger, then they are head over heels for you.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

