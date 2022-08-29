Capricorn to Libra, These Zodiac signs hope to conceal their past from their future partner

While it is widely believed that honesty is the best policy, when it comes to matters of love, some star signs like to keep their cards close to the heart and not lay them all out on the table. Some conceal secrets, while other conceal money from their spouses. Then there are those who do not build even an ounce of trust in their partner throughout their relationship. So, from Capricorn to Libra, take a look at Zodiac signs who hope to conceal their past from their future partner.

Capricorn

As one of the more flirtatious star signs, Capricorn often likes to sow their wild oats and some of them tend to have a phase in life where they do not like to commit to a lover. Sometimes meeting the right person leads to them transforming their views. Nevertheless, one of the key reasons why Capricorn prefers to conceal their past is that they wish to avoid the judgement and ridicule that they think they might earn from their new partner should they confess the events that have transpired with respect to their dating history.

Scorpio

No other sign likes to fabricate the truth and embellish their professional history as much as a Scorpio. So, while their intention is not to conceal matters, they tend to transform their life with white lies so that it resembles a fairy tale or a movie sequence. This is mainly why the truth about their life never reaches the ears of their future partner.

Libra

It is not in their nature to be inherently secretive, as an air sign. Yet, Libra never divulges their true relationship history with their spouse. Sometimes it is the fear of ending a new relationship before it begins that stops them from sharing the details of their past. On other times, they do not wish to share their sexual history, or reveal how many partners or relationships they have had prior to meeting their current spouse for fear of disappointing their partner.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Gemini to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who grow up to be nosy and interfering aunties later in life