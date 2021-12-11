Capricorn to Pisces: 4 Zodiac signs that are careless

We all know that one carefree and careless friend, who prefers to live in his or her own bubble. There’s absolutely nothing that bothers them and they believe it’s better to be careless and enjoy life than to be responsible and miss out on important moments of life.

So, if you, too, are annoyed with that one careless friend of yours who tend to miss on college assignments, is always late for office meetings and whose presentations are never ever to be finished on a deadline, there are chances that they are not the only to be blamed for it.

Here are 5 zodiac signs that are careless, according to astrology.

Capricorn

A Capricorn is, often, stubborn in terms of being careless. They don’t see carelessness as a bad habit but an essential personality trait of theirs. They never feel guilty about it and hate the people who try and make them realise their mistakes. Once they have decided that something doesn’t need their attention, they will continue to use their careless attitude to come out of that situation.

Gemini

Geminis, too, are careless people. They are free-spirited and believe in living in the moment. While this trait of theirs may end up putting them in tough situations, but their careless attitude makes things less difficult for them. They don’t think about the consequences and do whatever feels right to them.

Libra

Libras, again, fall under the list of careless people. For them, nothing matters apart from what they like. They are tough people and can sail through any circumstances. They are not-so-judgemental people and hate it when they are judged for their careless behaviour.

Pisces

A Pisces prefers to care less about anything. They have set their priorities right and anything that doesn’t fall on their list is nothing but a waste of time of effort for them. Once they have made their mind not care about something, nothing can ever change that.

