Capricorn to Taurus: 4 Zodiac signs who are socially awkward

From avoiding social gatherings to cancelling plans that the very moment, we all know a person who tries his or her best to avoid any kind of social contact. Not because they don’t want to but because they are uncomfortable among strangers.

And it’s nothing to blame them for. They are socially awkward and no matter how hard they try, it’s hard for them to fit in.

Here is a list of zodiac signs who are socially awkward, according to astrology.

Capricorn

A Capricorn feels uncomfortable and awkward in socialising with people. He or she will make any excuse to not skip a party where they don’t know a lot of people. However, when it comes to their bunch of people, they are all outgoing and comfortable.

Aquarius

An Aquarius, too, is socially awkward. If he or she doesn’t like the vibes of a person, there’s no chance they will be staying with them for long. They are happy-go-lucky people but don’t like to interact with strangers. And whenever they do, they are mostly scratching their thinking about how to stir up a conversation where they don’t sound stupid.

Virgo

Virgos become socially awkward whenever they are invited to a place where they had no interest in going. They like their own company and are, often, found only with a handful of people. They don’t know how to talk about anything under the sun.

Taurus

A Taurus avoids social gatherings and contacts. He or she is sweet and is, often, taken for granted. This is why they become uncomfortable while meeting with strangers because they know they are bad at judging people and, often, trust everyone easily. Hence, be it a rocking get-together or a much-awaited office party, a Taurus will completely avoid being a part of it.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

