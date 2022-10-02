Capricorn to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs who cannot manage alcohol and always end up making scenes at a gathering

For some people, fun is all about sipping alcohol! While some beings describe their zone of fun as going out with family, dancing or dressing up, some find their delight in opening bottles of liquor! The latter ones are always ready to booze and can never say never to any kind of alcohol. But be aware when you are a delight in some drinks with such people as they are extremely bad in managing the intoxication of spirits and can even end up creating a big-fat drama at a get-together. These beings have very little self-control and anybody can tell from their demeanour that they are drunk. Here is a list of zodiac signs who are worst at handling alcohol and can turn the heads of people towards themselves because of their showbiz. Capricorn

At first, this zodiac sign stays a bit more cautious while sipping on heavy drinks as they are quite aware of their bad-at-handling alcohol persona. But as their drinks escalate, they completely forget about their capacity and end up over-indulging beyond their limits. They do all of this in utmost secrecy, consequently, end up throwing their tantrums and creating a giant clutter at a gathering.

Leo Leo-born people just appear as cool in front of others and for the sake of this, they drink and drink too much and flirt or cry at an event since they are the most passionate zodiac sign. These beings usually open up their books of feelings or sentiments and become party destroyers as soon they get drunk.

Taurus Taureans are free-spirited souls and can never say to parties and clubbing. With the enjoyment, they often forget their limits and sip alcohol way too much beyond their capacity. They are highly fascinated by the idea of getting drunk and enjoying life to the fullest but their uncontrollable self rather makes them create a scene at a gathering, making them a hot topic among people.