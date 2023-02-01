Capricorn to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fear How Love Will Change Their Lives

Many people believe that falling in love feels like a whirlwind of change that you cannot avoid. Letting someone into your life can be an exhilarating experience. Alas, some individuals find it more difficult to adjust to and accept a new romance, for they fear the change that comes with it. This is mainly because they struggle to control their emotions when a huge change occurs. They are forced to consider their lover’s perspective when making major decisions, which can be new to them.

1. Capricorn

Capricorns are not known to be flexible and open-minded individuals. Hence, change is difficult for them to adapt to, especially if it forces them to leave their comfort zone. They dislike anything from a new office to the concept of a new romance. And this earth sign is frequently too afraid to deal with ideas of marriage or sharing a life with someone as it entails a lot of change.

2. Aquarius

Aquarians resist falling in love because they cannot readily adapt to change even if it helps them or enhances their love life. They usually feel obligated to despise anything if it goes against their beliefs, so they struggle to think and act as a part of a couple instead of flying solo.

3. Leo

Leo often turns to humor and escapism to avoid being struck by cupid’s arrow. While they adore flirtation and the novelty and severity of falling for someone, they dislike conforming to another’s idea of a good partner. They are egotistical and so, they often hesitate to compromise, which makes their relationship mildly toxic.

4. Taurus

One of the most stoic star signs, Taureans are too accustomed to their normal schedule and way of life. Relationships may feel like a rollercoaster at times when there are disagreements or spats that cause them to shed a tear and lose focus from work. Hence, they fear letting someone into their life.

When people become accustomed to something, it can be quite difficult for them to let go of it and move on to something better. Some of these signs struggle with new love and the changes it causes due to this reason.