Capricorn to Aquarius: Top 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Not So Lucky in Love

Unfortunately, the natives of these zodiac signs struggle in romantic relationships. Be it their unrealistic expectations from their partners or lack of communication skills, they seem to fail to keep the spark alive. They often battle low self-esteem, and instead of learning from their past relationships, they let negative experiences ruin what they have with their current partner. People born under these star signs trust people easily and can not identify red flags early on. Naturally, they end up getting hurt at times. These folks are introverted, which makes it harder for them to express what they want clearly.

Zodiac Signs Who Are Unlucky in the Matters of the Heart

1. Capricorn

Capricorns are ambitious and prioritize their careers a little too much. As a result, their partner may perceive them as emotionally unavailable. They are stubborn individuals who focus a lot on their goals and diminish other aspects of life in the process. Although the natives of this Earth sign are loyal and commit fully to their partners, they might appear to be cold and distant, which leads to an unfathomable void in the relationship.

2. Aquarius

Aquarians are sensitive and emotional, which can be overwhelming to some. They treat their partners with love and tend to shower them with gifts. When they don’t get the same treatment in return, it leads to disappointment. Their over-possessiveness might even appear to be off-putting at times. Being free-spirited, they aren’t ready to compromise their independence, which can make them appear detached. The natives of this air sign are vocal about their emotions and strongly express disagreement, which can hurt their partners.

3. Pisces

Pisces have a dreamy nature, which often leads to them viewing the world through rose-tinted glasses. They easily fall in love and are attached to their partners. Natives of this water sign often inflict their version of love on their partners. They have unrealistic expectations from a relationship, and when their hopes are shattered, they end up getting heartbroken. They tend to give their all to make the relationship work and often lose themselves in the process. The people born under this star sign tend to enter toxic relationships and struggle to break away from them.

4. Gemini

Geminis are indecisive and have a hard time committing to one person. Being sociable and outgoing, they love to expand their social circle. They aren’t fond of the limitations that come along with a committed relationship and struggle to maintain an emotional connection with their partner. The natives of this air sign find it hard to open up about their feelings and often come across as emotionally detached people, which often leads to misunderstandings. Their bubbly personality often foreshadows their scars.

These individuals prioritize their own goals and put their personal needs before their partner’s, which leads to misunderstandings. These zodiac signs have a hard time fully trusting someone and often struggle with inherent insecurities. Their lack of understanding of others causes relationships to falter. They often find a distance with their partners that can’t be overcome easily.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.