Capricorn to Aries: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Tend to Loathe Casual Relationships

What dating truly means in the perfect scenario is enjoying amazing experiences with someone who values the same things in life as you do. But sometimes romances are plagued by unforeseen situations that are obstacles to the elusive commitment some star signs seek. These perceptive souls instantly recognize when they share great chemistry with someone.

They would then like to prioritize commitment from their bae before they can explore other forms of intimacy with each other. This is also because they loathe casual flings and are keen on discerning whether their beau might be a suitable long-term match for them. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Aries

This fire sign has a strong sense of self and a long list of expectations from their beau that sometimes result in frequent breakups. Hence, the path of perpetual dating makes them a little weary when it takes a while to find their perfect match. Perhaps that’s why Aries natives loathe casual romances and crave the company of commitment-minded souls who may just be their soulmates.

When they genuinely like the person and adore spending time with them, they do request commitment before they move forward with their relationship. This is so that they can protect themselves from losing the person once the sentiment of love emerges in their hearts.

Pisces

Pisces are thoughtful souls who look for lasting connections. They often wonder if their date truly cares about them and whether they will end up together. All these concerns cause them to mull over how their relationship will develop, and they then crave exclusivity from their partner.

Pisces needs to know that although the path of dating may be challenging, in the end, it is ultimately worthwhile. So, they prefer meeting people who are looking to initiate long-term relationships rather than a passing dalliance. These water signs loathe the idea of meaningless casual encounters that have them heading home lonesome at the end of the night.

Capricorn

Capricorns often feel an undeniable link to their boo when they see a future with them. Usually, it only takes a few months of dating for this earth sign to have intense feelings for someone. Hence, before getting attached to their lover, they want to gauge the extent of their emotional chemistry together. So, they may propose dating exclusively in order to plan their shared journey ahead.

But if their bae refuses to commit to them, Capricorns simply infer that the person they're dating isn't the greatest fit for them. While it can be disheartening to face disappointment in love over and over again, Capricorns know they are getting one step closer to love every time. Therefore, they keep hope alive in their hearts and banish casual dating by opting for exclusive relationships.

Libra

When they start dating, Libras want to be desired by someone, taken care of, and coveted in a cherished manner by their boo. This is especially true when Libra enjoys time together with their bae. They will then like to dismiss the idea of not seeing them again. Hence, they ask for commitment as they are keen on dating the same individual long-term.

They loathe the idea that their beau may exhibit an attitude of indifference if they were in a fleeting fling. So, they do not indulge in dating without commitment for long. In their eyes, offering genuine commitment is a great way to forge a stronger bond, so they never think about going on a date with someone else.

There's absolutely nothing amiss with wanting to live in the current moment when it comes to your romantic relationship. But these zodiacs love to go beyond superficial dating to encounter the thrilling romance and emotional connection they always dreamt of. Hence, they veer away from fleeting flings.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

