Capricorn to Cancer: 4 Zodiacs Who Fail to Notice When Someone Flirts with Them

Flirtation is a skillful dance of subdued cues, coquettish grins, and lighthearted chit-chat. Intriguingly, some people naturally notice every covert cue in the course of courtship. However, for some star signs, the clues go entirely undetected and they are blissfully unaware that someone is vying for their love.

On the zodiac wheel, these individuals are known to miss the memo regarding a potential love interest. So, they are typically ignorant of when they are being flirted with. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

A person trying to flirt with an Aries could as well be yelling into the breeze. Too preoccupied with planning their next job, gym visit, or weekend trip, Aries natives fail to see someone batting their eyelids at them. Be it notes of appreciation they get in the office or some light-hearted mocking from a buddy, Aries believes it to be only casual banter or, at most, respect for their remarkable success.

Their clues will probably drift right by Aries unless someone is as plain and straightforward as they are. The irony is that Aries enjoys a good chase, but typically they are the ones doing the chasing. When the roles are reversed, they just fail to realize the game is underway.

Read more about Aries' Horoscope Here

Renowned for their social graces and love of peace, Capricorns are real charmers. Although they are surrounded by admirers most of the time, they might be shockingly uninformed about flirtatious intentions. Indeed, their first impulse may be to keep things neutral even when someone is dropping hints like confetti.

Advertisement

So, they will often react to a flirtation with a cordial, non-committal conversation, therefore inadvertently negating any advances. In fact, even when someone is gazing fondly at this earth sign, or whispering sweet nothings to them, these Capricorns will probably see it as a normal part of a friendly chat. They may totally overlook the romantic implications since they are so preoccupied with their own goals for the day!

Read more about Capricorn' Horoscope Here

In all that they do, Virgos are pragmatic, and methodical, and frequently come across as perfectionists. But when it comes to flirting, this habit of overanalyzing things can be their undoing. Indeed, Virgo is more prone to view flirty behavior as simple friendliness or politeness than as a sign of interest.

After all, their strong suit is not subtlety, and they may be so engrossed in their own world that they totally ignore the hints someone is dropping. Should you be drawn to this earth sign, you should be as candid as they are—or else you run the danger of being permanently friend-zoned.

Advertisement

Read more about Virgo' Horoscope Here

Famous for their emotional sensitivity, inventiveness, and romantic temperament, Cancers typically live in a world of their own. Sometimes reality passes them by totally, while they concentrate on their own work and less on the faint social signals of those around them. Moreover, Cancerians can be somewhat self-critical, which adds to the problem, as they are quick to discount their own beauty.

So, they rarely believe that their crush could be romantically interested in them. Their inherent self-doubt also causes them to be totally blind to romantic approaches. Hence, their admirers must be outspoken, yet succinct enough to grab their attention. If not, these water signs will assume people are just being pleasant and offer little opportunity for interpretation.

Read more about Cancer' Horoscope Here

If one of these star signs appeals to you, it may take some additional work to grab their attention, as they often leave would-be suitors wondering whether their message was even received at all. But once you get through to them, you will find they are well worth the wait!

Advertisement

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

ALSO READ: Virgo to Cancer: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Secretly Thrilled When Friends Cancel Plans Last Minute