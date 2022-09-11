Capricorn to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who are quite moody and sulk easily

We all have come across a moody person who is quite bad at handling situations, gets cranky easily and then sulks like a baby! Even the tiniest of things can make them mad and irritated which is why they stay in a bad mood always. Being grouchy and having a bad temperament are a part of some people's personalities. While the mood of a person is majorly influenced by the surroundings around them, another reason for this can be due to the zodiacal influences on their persona. Here is a list of some zodiac signs that are quite moody and can sulk in just a few minutes. 1. Capricorn

Capricorn people are quite stubborn and grumpiness is their one mood which stays for a longer period of time. No one can ever fix their grouchy mood and the worst part is they usually crib and cry about every little thing once they reach such a sullen frame of mind. God save the people around Capricorn when they are in a bad temperament.

2. Pisces Pisces-born people are extremely emotional and sensitive. They can get easily offended by little things and their low tolerance and patience level makes them sulk. Because of their over-sensitiveness, they can never hide their sentiments and as a result, they react quite badly to the situation. They will be grouchy and make it pretty obvious.

3. Virgo Virgos are practical and therefore they always overanalyse things while paying too much attention to the little details. Virgo-born people are perfectionists and when they that doesn't see that happen, they sulk, cry and complain about all the little things that are going wrong. They turn out to be the meanest people when grumpy and grouchy.